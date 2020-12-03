Friends of Old Town Market say final good-bye as store closes

Video

ORCUTT, Calif. - Old Town Market announced on Facebook that the store is closing for good on Thursday.

The iconic market has served thousands of customers over the years.

It has been open since opening in the 1940s.

Owners, Mark Steller and his family, have been operating the establishment for the last 16 years.

The store announced it would be closing earlier this year after the building was sold to new owners.

Steller says he was not planning to close the store.

