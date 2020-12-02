Skip to Content
Construction of $4 million project to renovate Leroy Building & Park in Guadalupe underway

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Construction of a multi-million dollar project to renovate Leroy Building & Park is under way in Guadalupe.

City leaders say this $4 million project will serve as a major venue for the Boys & Girls Club.

It will also serve as a place for city use, and possibly weddings.

Find out what this renovation will mean to the community, and when it's expected to be completed at 5:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.

