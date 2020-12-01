Santa Maria Christmas Tree lights up

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The city of Santa Maria held a virtual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday evening.



Normally there’s a crowd gathered to share in the excitement.



But due to the pandemic, the public was asked not to attend.



Instead, the city live-streamed the ceremony available on the Recreation and Parks Department Facebook Page.



City leaders including mayor Alice Patino, council members and Santa attended the lighting ceremony.



"Another year that we get to light this beautiful downtown tree usually accompanied by the parade and holiday spirit. But we still wanted to share the experience virtually here in Santa Maria, said Dennis Smitherman with the Recreation and Parks Department.



The tree will outside City Hall through the entire holiday season for everyone to enjoy.

