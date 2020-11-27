“Christmas in the Country” gets underway at Elks Event Center

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Elks Recreation is hosting "Christmas in the Country" this Holiday season.

This is a drive-thru experience at the Elks Event Center located at 4040 South Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The event begins on Friday and will continue through Sunday, January 3rd, 2021.

Visitors will get a chance to drive through a magical holiday light experience.

There will also be displays presented by local businesses and families.

Health and safety protocals will be followed according County and State guidelines.

Tickets will be available online at elskrec.com

"Christmas in the Country" is made possible in collaboration with Elks Recreation and the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.