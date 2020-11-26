Merrill Gardens pardons turkey on Thanksgiving Day

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the first time, Merrill Gardens hosted a ceremony to pardon a local turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

Residents enjoyed hearing from city leaders including Mayor Alice Patino of Santa Maria about the importance of being grateful for what we have.

While the turkey was the star of the show, residents say they had a great time being able to celebrate in a unique way this year.

After the ceremony, residents got to enjoy a lavish Thanksgiving feast at the facility.