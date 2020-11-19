Thursday evening forecast November 19th

Video

A gradual warming trend will persists into the weekend, with above average temperatures expected. Aside from some areas of fog the forecast remains quiet through next week. Temperatures will cool down on Monday, due to an approaching trough along with periods of breezy to gusty north winds.

An increase in cloud cover can be expected from Thursday night into Friday as a trough sweeps through. Breezy to gusty winds will remain over San Luis Obispo County with gusts up to 30 mph, staying sub-advisory. This will then lead to mostly clear skies going into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions.

Daytime highs along the coastline and interior valleys in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s to low 50s, with some interior valleys in the low to mid 30s.