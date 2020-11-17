Tuesday evening forecast November 17th

Video

Due to an approaching cold front expect an increase in cloud cover through Tuesday night. This will also bring light rain across San Luis Obispo County and then push south into Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will remain a few degrees below average through the end of the week. With the return of gusty northerly winds across southern Santa Barbara County by Friday.

Ahead of the rain temperatures cooled down significantly on Tuesday. Many areas dropping an additional 10 to 20 degrees, with conditions falling below average. Daytime highs along the coast and interior valleys reached the 60s to low 70s.

The system will arrive over San Luis Obispo County Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This will bring light showers across the area with generally 0.25" of rain or less. Higher amounts are possible in the foothills. However once the system moves south into Santa Barbara County amounts will lessen with less than a .10" possible.

Dry conditions return on Thursday with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures to conclude the work week. Winds will get stronger on Friday with mostly sunny skies through the weekend.