Neighbor witnesses man who shot at an officer in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Mary Brown was moving into her new home at River Ranch when she says she saw a man with a gun next to her front door on Saturday afternoon.



"And I saw him pull out a gun and I yelled he’s got a gun," said Brown.



Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department initially responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on the 200 block of East grant street.



"One of our officers recognized an individual walking in the complex the suspect was wanted for other unrelated crimes," said Lt. Russell Mengel with the Santa Maria Police Department.



The officer approached the suspect and attempted to detain him.



"At which time a physical struggle ensued. The suspect produced a firearm and shot at our officer. The officer is fine," said Mengel.



Brown says one of her her grand children was inside her home when the shots were fired.



"I’m just happy that the police officers weren’t hurt and no one else was hurt," said Brown.

