Thursday evening forecast November 12

Cool to mild temperatures will remain through Saturday. Gusty Sundowner winds will also persists impacting portions of the Santa Barbara coast, before becoming more widespread by Saturday. Expect much warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday, with some gusty Santa Ana winds before we cool down mid-week.

As we favor an onshore flow from Thursday night into Friday, expect areas of dense fog in the Santa Ynez valley and along the Central Coast. Following an offshore flow this activity will burn off to partly sunny skies. The strongest winds likely for areas west of Santa Barbara County, especially near the coast and through the foothills.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from Saturday until Monday along the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches. The strongest surf is expected along the Central Coast with high tide from 10 to 12 ft.

On Sunday daytime highs will warm an additional 10 to 15 degrees along with the return of some Santa Ana winds. This will cause humidity to drop prompting elevated fire weather.