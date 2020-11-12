COVID-19 Salvation Army to cut Bell Ringing locations by half due to pandemic

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Managers at The Salvation Army of Santa Maria says they are struggling in more ways than one as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They say their biggest fundraiser the Bell Ringing will be at a disadvantage this year.

Due to the pandemic they say they plan to slice the number of locations by half.

Instead of the usual 9 locations, there will only be about 4 Bell Ringing locations this year.

Find out how you can help The Salvation Army during this difficult time on KCOY NewsChannel 12.