Tuesday evening forecast November 10th

A cold air mass will keep temperatures below average through Saturday, with chilly overnight lows. Expect more cloud cover into Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of rain beginning Thursday evening into Friday morning. Warmer temperatures are expected to return over the weekend with near average conditions by Sunday.

The weather pattern is quiet from the Central Coast to the South coast with no advisories in place. Ahead of a weak storm we'll begin to see more mid to high level cloud cover. This will begin to form Wednesday afternoon along San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before shifting down south into Thursday. Daytime highs along the coast and interior valleys will reach the low to mid 60s, staying below average by 5 to 10 degrees.

A slight chance of rain begins Thursday night with the best potential expected for areas north of Point Conception. Although its not a huge rain make some area could accumulate up to a tenth of inch possible. A gradual warming trend will begin on Saturday with a little more sunshine on Sunday.