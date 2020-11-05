Thursday morning forecast November 5th

Video

Hot, dry and gusty conditions will persists into Thursday. Temperatures expected to be above average along the coast and interior valleys. With an increase in cloud cover leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies. A sharp cool down arrives by Friday and into the weekend, with a chance of showers.

The ridge of high pressure remains over California bringing offshore flow from the east to the north. The strongest winds are likely over the foothills and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo County. Most locations expected to warm 15 to 20 degrees above average. Daytime highs along the coastal and inland valleys in the upper 70s to 80s.

A major shift in our weather pattern expected on Friday. As an area of low pressure shifts down from the north into California, this will bring a 15 to 20 degree cool down. Friday morning will begin cloudy but due to a cold air advection conditions will clear into midday.

Light showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday prompting slick roads. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are looking at about .10 to .50" in rain. Another area of low pressure moves in on Sunday but likely to bring less rain, with up to .15" possible. Daytime highs over the weekend will be chilly as most warm in the low to mid 60s.