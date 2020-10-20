Tuesday evening forecast October 20th

Video

A quiet weather pattern will persists through the week, with night to morning clouds along the coast and interior valleys. Daytime highs will cool through the week with most areas looking below average. As our onshore flow strengthens at the end of the week, this will allow for a deeper marine layer bringing some drizzle or light rain. Looking ahead, gusty Santa Ana winds will be possible early next week.

Low level clouds and fog greeted the coastal areas and some inland valleys on Tuesday. Despite having weak offshore trends many areas experienced slow clearing into the afternoon. This pattern will likely stick around for one more day as we go to Wednesday. Daytime highs along the coast expected to warm in the 60s to 70s, interior valleys and mountains in the 70s to 80s.

As a weak upper low approaches the west coast and a trough deepens, the cooling trend will resume on Thursday. This will lead to slow clearing on Thursday and possibly no clearing on Friday. Due to this activity some drizzle or light rain will be possible for areas south of Point Conception. A gloomy forecast will continue into the weekend.

Looking ahead, temperatures will warm and skies will clear Monday and Tuesday, as we favor offshore trends. A moderate Santa Ana wind event is expected to impact Ventura County with strong northerly winds. At this time winds are likely to peak Tuesday morning, with advisory levels possible.