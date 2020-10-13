Skip to Content
today at 4:09 pm
Published 4:03 pm

Tuesday evening forecast October 13th

Due to an upper level ridge hot, dry and gusty conditions will remain across the region through Friday. Locally gusty northeast winds are expected to get stronger Thursday and especially on Friday. Some relief could be expected into the weekend, although temperatures will likely still remain above average.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast until Wednesday at 5 PM. Daytime highs in the 90s will be possible along the lower elevations. Along with uncomfortable overnight lows in the 70s to 80s. The Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains could expect the advisory to lift Friday at 5 PM.

Downslope winds have aided towards our warm overnight lows. With a moderate sundowner wind event along Southern Santa Barbara County Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Daytime highs will range 15 to 20 degrees above average for much of the work week. As the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken on Saturday, an upper low will slide northward of Point Conception through the weekend. This will bring further cooling but again temperatures will still likely remain above average. 


    


    
Julia Espinoza


                    

                
Julia Espinoza is a weather anchor and traffic reporter for KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

            

        
                    

                            

            







    

        

            
