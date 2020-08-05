Wednesday morning forecast August 5th

Video

Temperatures will remain mild across the central coast. The valleys will see temperatures in the 80s with mostly clear skies in the afternoon. The coast will see temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Temperatures are expected to be at or below average everywhere.

Overnight clouds and fog will crowd the central coast for most of the day, but clear away a bit on the South coast. Expect some patchy dense fog, especially near Pismo Beach. Clouds will leave the valleys over the weekend.

Temperatures will start to tick up slightly Friday and into the weekend. Although warmer, conditions will not be as hot as the past weekend, and still be about four to eight degrees below normal. There will be little change come Monday.