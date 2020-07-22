Wednesday morning forecast July 22nd

Video

Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures will be on tap through Thursday. Due to a strong onshore flow from north to south, low clouds will become more widespread with a chance for drizzle and dense fog. Highs will warm gradually through the weekend allowing for more sunshine.

A weak low pressure system will strengthen the onshore flow causing a deeper marine layer. This will result in cooler temperatures across the coasts and valleys for Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas can expect a 3 to 6 degree difference with exception to Paso Robles, looking at a 10 to 15 drop. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the 60s to 70s, South Coast 70s, interior valleys in the 70s to 80s.

The onshore flow will begin to weaken Friday and through the weekend. This will bring temperatures back to average. Night to morning clouds will still persist however clearing could be quicker for Saturday and Sunday.