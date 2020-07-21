Tuesday morning forecast July 21st

Video

Daytime highs will be near average on Tuesday while inland locations are still dominated by a warm air mass. Due to weak low, highs will be cooling down Wednesday and Thursday. However, the cooling trend won't last long as conditions will gradually warm from Friday through the weekend.

Some inland relief will begin on Tuesday. An increase in cloud cover greeted the Central Coast, Santa Ynez range and SLO County. This activity will allow for some cooling across interior San Luis Obispo County as temperatures could drop 5 to 10 degrees. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the 60s to 70s, South Coast mid to upper 70s, inland will warm to the 80s.

Due to a low pressure system a more significant cooling trend will begin mid-week. As the onshore flow strengthens from north to east this will allow for the marine layer to deepen and bring a chance for widespread drizzle. Temperature could cool 3 to 6 degrees across the Central Coast, while areas near Paso Robles drop 8 to 10 degrees. The signisicant cooling will keep temperatuers below average.

The onshore flow will remain strong on Friday and gradually weaken through the weekend. Although night to morning clouds and fog will continue expect quicker clearing with a tad more sunshine. The slow warming trend will allow for near average temperatures to return by Monday.