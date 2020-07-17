Friday morning forecast July 17th

Video

A moderate warming trend will continue through the weekend. Despite a weaker onshore flow, night to morning low clouds and fog will continue. However, it will allow for faster clearing with beaches also likely to enjoy sunshine. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the 60s to low 70s, South Coast low to mid 70s, interior valleys 80s.

Due to a ridge of high pressure to the east of California, this will bring some warming for areas away from the coast. While the coastline will feel little to no change, with a one to two degree difference. Inland valleys will warm in the upper 80s to 90s.

As the onshore onshore strengthens again on Monday, this will allow for more night to morning cloud cover. This will also bring a gradual cooling trend through Thursday.