Tuesday morning forecast July 14th

Relief continues, with a warm to mild day on tap. An onshore push allowed for cloud cover across the coastal and interior valleys Tuesday morning. As a cooling trend continues through mid-week highs will be near average or slightly below. Subtle changes are expected Thursday with a warming trend through the weekend.

Low level clouds and fog will gradually clear across the interior valleys. However, it is likely that westside beaches remain cloudy due to a moderate onshore flow and stronger marine layer. South Coast facing beaches could enjoy some sunshine but it is possible for stratus clouds to return before sunset.

Temperatures will cool 3 to 6 degrees, Paso Robles expecting a 10 degree cool down. Daytime highs along the Central Coast 60s and 70s, South Coast 70s and 80s, interior valleys 80s and 90s.

An upper ridge from the west will push into the region on Friday with slightly warmer temperatures. This will allow for a weaker onshore flow prompting faster clearing and a little more sunshine. Daytime highs along the coast will warm in the 70s to 80s, interior valleys in the 80s to 90s.