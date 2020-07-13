Monday morning forecast July 13th

Video

A cool down is underway through Wednesday, as the ridge of high pressure weakens and our onshore flow strengthens. This will bring more low level clouds and fog throughout the Central and South Coast. Temperatures will warm again into the weekend but conditions won't trend as hot.

As the onshore flow strengthens from north to east temperatures will cool down 5 to 10 degrees. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the 60s to 70s, South Coast, 70s to 80s, and interior valleys 80s to 90s. The increase in onshore flow could create stronger winds with gusts 25 to 40 mph.

Due to the onshore flow beaches are likely to remain cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs could drop 3 to 6 degrees with strong onshore winds across the interior valleys and along the coast. The marine layer pattern will likely continue with temperatures warming slowly from Thursday into the weekend.