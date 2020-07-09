Thursday morning forecast July 9th

Video

Low level clouds greeted the majority of the coastal areas on Thursday with heavy fog for the majority of the Central Coast. Offshore trends will allow for complete clearing and slightly warmer temperatures. Daytime highs along the Central Coast will be in the 60s to 70s, South Coast in the 70s to 80s, interior valleys in the 80s to 90s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to develop along the four corner states with hot and dry conditions on tap from Friday through Sunday. This will decrease the marine layer with limited low coastal clouds otherwise looking clear. Onshore winds expected across the interior valleys with gusts at 30 to 40 mph.

Peak heat is expected Saturday and Sunday with interior valleys in the 90s to 100s. Gusty southwesterly winds will be possible across the interior valleys but expected to remain below advisory. Heat advisories will be possible along with fire danger due to lower humidities and hot conditions.

The ridge of high pressure will break on Monday with cooler temperatures. This will allow an onshore flow to strengthen, prompting a stronger marine layer. Temperatures will cool gradually with more coastal clouds and some relief into Wednesday.