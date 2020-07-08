Wednesday morning forecast July 8th

Video

Our onshore flow will strengthen on Wednesday bringing an increase in low level clouds around the Central Coast. Cloudy conditions will expand along the coastal areas of San Luis Obispo County and push south along portions of Ventura County. A warming trend will begin on Thursday, as a ridge of high pressure develops and moves westward. This will allow the marine layer to decrease each day into the weekend.

Some low level clouds may stick around the Central Coast with the South Coast clearing nicely for midweek. Daytime highs along the coast primarily in the low to mid 70s, interior valleys in the 80s to 90s. Southeast to southwest winds will be lighter but still breezy 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen into Thursday with temperatures staying above average through early next week. Daytime highs will be 4 to 8 degrees above average on Friday. With conditions about 7 to 11 degrees above normal on Saturday. As the ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the coast and interior valleys the marine layer is expected to diminish by Sunday.