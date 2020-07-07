Tuesday morning forecast July 7th

Video

Slightly cooler temperatures could be expected through Wednesday. Low level clouds and fog will continue from night to morning but will remain limited along the coast. Daytime highs on Tuesday will warm in the low to mid 70s along the coast, while inland highs reach the 80s and 90s.

Minor relief will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday as the upper level ridge weakens. Due to this activity the onshore flow will strengthen bringing an increase in cloud cover with activity potentially expanding into the interior valleys. This will also bring breezy to gusty winds 30 to 40 mph with lighter winds likely near sunset.

A ridge of high pressure will develop and expand westward on Thursday with further warming into the weekend. As the warming trend begins triple digit heat will be possible across the interior valleys. The weekend will bring well above average conditions with highs along the coast warming in the mid to upper 80s, interior valleys in the 90s to 100s.