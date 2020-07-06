Monday morning forecast July 6th

Video

Plenty of sunshine, strong winds and above average temperatures will dominate the region through Tuesday. Widespread warming will cause inland highs to soar in the 90s to 100s. Daytime highs along the coast will remain above average in the 70s to 80s. Some relief could be expected mid-week as an upper level ridge will begin to weaken.

Dry conditions and breezy winds will be a concern throughout Santa Barbara County. As pressure gradients tighten, north to northeast winds will pick up and range 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Due to this activity a Wind Advisory will be in effect from Monday at 5 PM until Tuesday morning.

As the onshore flow strengthen and the marine layer deepens this will allow for more widespread cloud cover mid-week. Night to morning low clouds could become more widespread and reach into some coastal valleys. will also prompt further cooling on Wednesday allowing coastal areas to be near average.

Warmer temperatures return on Friday and through the weekend. As an upper level ridge is expected to be stationary near the four corner states. This will keep our region above average through Sunday. With night to morning low clouds still possible along the coastal areas.