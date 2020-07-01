Wednesday morning forecast July 1st

Video

An increase in cloud cover along with a cool down could be expected on Wednesday. Favoring an onshore flow conditions will be cooler through Thursday paired with breezy winds. A ridge of high pressure will build on Friday prompting more significant warming through the Fourth of July weekend.

Due to a stronger onshore flow the marine layer deepened for Wednesday. This brought widespread low level clouds across most coastal and inland areas. The activity will gradually clear leading to more afternoon sunshine.

The biggest difference will be felt along the San Luis Obispo interior valleys with an 8 to 15 degree difference. Coastal areas could expect a subtle cool down from 1 to 5 degrees. Daytime highs along the coast in the upper 60s to low 70s, inland areas will warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The interior valley relief will follow into Thursday. We are looking at very little change from mid-week. However, we could have a southerly surge of low clouds usher in along the South Coast before pushing north. Due to this activity low level clouds could linger along the coast for much of Thursday.

More significant warming will begin on Friday with temperatures rising 2 to 6 degrees. Above average temperatures will be likely through the Fourth of July weekend. Daytime highs along the coast will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, while interior valleys warm in the 80s to 90s. As we favor an offshore flow a moderate sundowner wind event will be possible on Saturday along the Santa Barbara South Coast.