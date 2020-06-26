Friday morning forecast June 26th

Video

Low clouds and fog started our Friday morning along the coastal and inland areas. Following an offshore flow conditions will allow for better clearing and more sunshine. Temperatures will warm for the interior valleys with inland areas expected to remain above average. Daytime highs along the coast in the low to mid 70s, interior valleys will warm in the 80s to 90s.

A trough will arrive on Saturday with cooler temperatures and an increase in cloud cover. Due to this activity the onshore will strengthen, creating a deeper marine layer. Clearing will be slow with many local beaches likely to remain overcast with little to no clearing at all.

The coolest day could be expected on Sunday as many areas will drop below average. Following a stronger onshore flow interior valleys will shave off 10 to 15 degrees from Saturday while the coastal areas could expect 3 to 6 degrees of cooling. The cooling trend will continue through early next week with night to morning low clouds and fog.