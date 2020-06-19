Friday morning forecast June 19th

Video

A June gloom pattern is expected for Friday with overcast skies widespread cloud cover and patchy fog. Due to a strong onshore flow along with a deep marine layer clearing will be slow for the South Coast. The best chance for clearing could be expected near the Central Coast and interior valleys. With a warming trend for Father's Day weekend.

Gusty onshore winds will develop over the mountains and deserts up to 25 mph. Along with breezy south west winds between 10 to 15 mph. Daytime highs will be near average or slightly below due to a stubborn marine layer. Temperatures along the coast in the low to mid 70s with conditions varying for the interior valleys in the upper 70s, 80s and 90s.

As a ridge of high pressure begins to build temperatures will begin to warm on Saturday. This will allow for less cloud cover from night to morning with a weaker onshore flow and gradual clearing. Warmer temperatures could be expected for Father's Day. With the Central and South Coast in the mid to upper 70s and interior valleys in the mid to upper 80s.