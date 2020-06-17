Wednesday morning forecast June 17th

Video

A strong to moderate onshore flow brought low clouds and fog along the coast and inland on Wednesday. After a gloomy start the Central Coast will clear mid-day with slow clearing over the South Coast. Onshore winds will impact the mountains and deserts with breezy NE winds 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Due to a ridge of high pressure building in Nevada this will allow for an offshore flow over the Central Coast prompting some warming. Daytime highs along the coast in the 60s to upper 70s. Interior valleys will warm in the upper 70s, 80s to 90s.

An onshore flow will dominate the Central and South Coast with night to morning clouds and fog. Gradual clearing is expected through Friday with afternoon sunshine. While temperatures will be near average or slightly below through the weekend.