Monday morning forecast June 15th

Video

Warmer temperatures and gusty winds could be expected for Monday. Due to a slight onshore flow this brought some low clouds and patchy fog near portions of the coast. The activity will gradually clear on Monday with a moderate onshore flow for Tuesday and Wednesday. June gloom will be in full swing for the later week with more clouds and cooler temperatures.

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens on Monday temperatures will warm an additional 2 to 5 degrees. Daytime highs will warm above average with conditions along the coast in the 60s to upper 70s, inland areas in the 80s to low 90s.

A strong sundowner wind event will possible with gusty winds expected to impact southern Santa Barbara County. The strongest northern wind gusts will be possible through and below the passes as well as canyons. Breezy to gusty winds will remain in the forecast through Tuesday morning.

Wednesday could bring a moderate to strong onshore flow with the coastal and inland areas waking up to a blanket of clouds and fog. Troffing will be weak heading to the weekend and some beaches will not clear. Max daytime highs will not change a lot with a one to two degree difference from day to day.