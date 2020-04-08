Wednesday evening forecast – April 8th

Video

Scattered showers, mountain snow and cool temps will continue through Friday morning. Due to this activity a Winter Weather Advisory continues to be in effect for the Santa Barbara County mountains until Friday at 5 AM. The storm could bring an additional 6 inches of snow to the Santa Barbara County mountains and up to 6-12 inches for the Ventura County mountains. This will prompt travel delays and road closures for mountain roadways with minor impacts through the Grapevine.

Rain showers will pick up for Thursday with instability across the coasts and valleys. Additional rainfall amounts could bring 0.50-1.00" for coasts and valleys with 1.00-2.00" for mountains. Less amounts are expected for areas north of Point Conception. Lingering rain showers are likely Friday morning before the system complete exits. Daytime highs will remain cool in the upper 50s to low 60s for the coats and valleys.

A slow warming trend will begin for Saturday with more sunshine across the region. The pattern will remain dry through early next week with no systems anticipated. With clear conditions we could expect a marine layer to develop into Saturday morning with areas of patchy fog followed with afternoon sunshine. Temps will gets closer to seasonal with the warmest day expected to arrive on Tuesday. Most areas will clear nicely with daytime highs primarily in the upper 60s to low 70s.