Monday evening forecast – April 6

Video

The storm has brought a substantial amount of rain throughout our region. With the majority of coasts and valleys accumulating up to 2" while higher elevations have received more than 3". A chance for scattered showers will remain for Tuesday with an additional 0.05-0.25" for coasts and valleys and 0.20-0.50" in the mountains. Due to this activity temps will remain below average for the coasts and valleys through Wednesday.

As a low pressure center moves eastward across Southwestern, California, scattered rain and mountain snow activity will increase across the area for Tuesday afternoon. The majority of the precipitation is expected for areas south of Point Conception. This will bring a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Additional snow for levels between 4000-6000 will amount from 6-12 inches. With daytime highs along the coasts and valleys in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A chance of showers will begin to decrease on Thursday with a tad more sunshine and slightly warmer temps. Although most areas will still remain below average before an area of high pressure begins to build for Friday and into the weekend. As the ridge forms this will allow for less cloud coverage, warmer and drier conditions. Temps will reach the upper 60s to low 70s as we arrive to the weekend.