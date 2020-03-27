Friday morning forecast – March 27

Video

The weak system that brought light scattered showers and cool temps will continue to move south. With drier conditions and mostly sunny skies along the Central and South Coast for Friday. Breezy and gusty winds will persists along with slightly warmer temps. Daytime highs for San Luis Obispo and the Central Coast will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. With daytime highs for Santa Barbara and Ventura County primarily in the mid to upper 60s.

Due to a weak system over Northern, California we will have an increase in cloud coverage with mid to high level clouds for Saturday. This activity will also allow for temperatures to cool slightly. As the system continues to sink further south a chance for scattered showers will be possible on Sunday.

Warmer temps and drier conditions will arrive for Monday. As a ridge of high pressure continues to build through early next week many areas will warm significantly. Daytime highs will reach the low 70s with many areas expected to remain above average through Wednesday.