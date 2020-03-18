Wednesday evening forecast – March 18th

Video

Less cloud coverage arrived for Wednesday allowing for a beautiful mostly sunny day. Temps also warmed slightly for the coasts and interior valleys with daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. Light pop up showers remained for higher elevations near mountain areas and some interior valleys. Along with a Wind Advisory in effect for Ventura County until 8 PM with gusts up to 35 mph.

An increase in cloud coverage and more scattered showers will move in for Thursday. This will cause temps to dip down slightly with conditions along the coasts and valleys below average. The best chance for showers will be for the Central Coast and north of Point Conception. With gradual clearing towards the afternoon allowing for a little more sunshine.

Conditions will remain dry through the start of the weekend. With the next storm expected to arrive Sunday night and into early next. Ahead of this we are looking at another storm from Wednesday into Thursday.