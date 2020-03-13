Thursday evening forecast – March 13th

Video

The low pressure system that brought light to moderate showers will continue to move southeast. Due to this an onshore flow will bring light showers with areas of drizzle through Saturday. With daytime highs along the coast and valleys primarily in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The next system over the Pacific Northwest will greet the Central and South Coasts on Sunday and remain through Wednesday. This will bring more measurable rain and snow to our mountains areas. For the coasts and valleys we could accumulate anywhere between 1.00-2.00" with foothills and valleys looking at 2.00-4.00".

As the system continues into Monday, snow levels at 4,000-5,000 feet will lower to 3,000-4,000 feet. Rain will be likely through Saint Patrick's Day with conditions bringing moderate rain showers. For the start of Spring we are looking at mainly cloudy skies with another storm moving in on Friday.