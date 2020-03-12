Thursday evening forecast – March 12th

Video

A low pressure system spinning over Southern, California will continue to bring a chance for light to moderate showers and afternoon thunderstorms. The system will move south east over northern Baja, California with areas along the south coast looking at a higher chance for measurable rain. For areas east of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties rain totals will vary from 0.10 to 0.75".

The next storm will move in from the pacific northwest and sink further south from Sunday into Tuesday. This system will bring the potential for more measurable rain for the Central and South Coast with totals between 0.50-1.50". Due to this activity temps will cool down with below average conditions for early next week.

Cooler temps and more rain will be in the forecast through Wednesday. With light to moderate showers for Saint Patrick's Day and gradual clearing into Thursday with less cloud coverage and slightly warmer temps.