Wednesday evening forecast – March 11th

A low pressure system continues to spin across Southwestern, California with a lot of instability. Due to this activity the Central and South coasts will have a chance for light to moderate scattered showers along with the threat of thunderstorms through Friday. This activity will add variable rain totals ranging anywhere between 0.10 to 1.00".

Less cloud coverage could be expected for Thursday with more sunshine and warmer temps. Daytime highs along the coasts and interior valleys will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s. With the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Temps will cool down once again for Friday with relatively dry conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies. A slight chance for late showers on Saturday with rain likely from Sunday into Tuesday. With the next system we can expect about .50-1.00" for the Central and South coasts.