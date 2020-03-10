Tuesday evening forecast – March 10th

Video

A storm arrived for Tuesday across Southwestern, California bringing light to moderate showers, thunderstorms and gusty SE winds. This is due to a low pressure system that brought a lot of instability for the Central and South Coasts. We did receive the bulk of the storm however light showers will still be possible through Thursday.

A slight chance for scattered showers will be possible for Wednesday afternoon with potential for thunderstorms. Strong thunderstorms will have the potential to produce hourly rates between .50 to 1.00". Prompting minor flooding for highways along with minor debris flow. Daytime highs for the coasts and valleys will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Gradual clearing is expected on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. Conditions will also begin to warm for the coasts and valleys reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, and calling for the warmest day this work week. Temps will begin to dip for Friday with partly cloudy skies and the next chance for rain moving in on Sunday.