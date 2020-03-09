Monday evening forecast – March 9th

Video

It's the calm before the storm for areas South West of California. Monday brought light showers otherwise mainly cloudy skies along with mild temperatures. Daytime highs for the coasts and valleys reached the upper 60s to low 70s. With big changes heading our way as a system will move into Tuesday with moderate to heavy rain at times.

The storm has the possibility to bring the coast and valleys 1-2" with the valleys and mountains accumulating 2-3". As the storm peaks into Tuesday this could prompt thunderstorms, local flooding, minor debris flow and small hail. Temps will also cool down slightly below average with the coasts and valleys in the low to mid 60s.

A chance for showers is possible through Wednesday with conditions drying out as the wrap up the work week. Less cloud coverage will be likely for Thursday with warmer temperatures and dry conditions. The next storm will move in on Sunday with another chance for rain showers.