Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Thursday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 25 between 6:57 p.m. and 10:57 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4 East.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this launch will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms associated with the launch across the region, but how far the sounds from the launch travel will depend on weather and other conditions shared SpaceX.

This will be the 16th flight for the Falcon 9 booster on this mission which previously launched: USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and 12 prior Starlink missions.