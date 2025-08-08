Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Saturday evening

today at 12:21 pm
Published 12:29 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has a launch window scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, beginning at 7:05 p.m.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms across the Central Coast region during the launch sequence, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other factors.

This will be the fifth flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched four other Starlink missions.

KEYT
