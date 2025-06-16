Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base announced for Monday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 26 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has a launch window beginning on Monday, June 16 at 8:36 p.m. with launch opportunities until 9:07 p.m. of the same evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4 East.

SpaceX also announced that a backup launch window for this mission has been designated for Tuesday, June 17 starting at 5:37 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is a possibility that one of more sonic booms may be heard during the launch sequence across the Central Coast region, but how far the sound will travel will depend on weather and other conditions warned SpaceX.

This will be the third flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched two other Starlink missions.