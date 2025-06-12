Planned burns and firefighting training scheduled Thursday and Friday at Vandenberg SFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Planned burns of about five to 10 acres of vegetation will be conducted over a 30-acre space on the northern sections of Vandenberg SFB on June 12 through June 13 as well as June 16 through June 27.

The planned, or prescribed, fires will occur over multiple days and will be continued depending on weather conditions near the intersection of Watt Road and 13th Street shared Vandenberg SFB and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District in a joint press release.

The press release was also issued in Spanish.

On burn days, multiple half-acre fires will be lit as part of brush clearing and training new firefighters and dozer operators on how to combat wildland fires explained Vandenberg SFB.

While burn days are dependent on weather that is favorable for smoke dispersal, people in the area may still see smoke and area residents are urged to take precautions to prevent smoke inhalation noted Vandenberg SFB.

For the latest information on planned burns across the state, visit here.

