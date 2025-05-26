Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch carrying 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force base for Tuesday, May 27 starting at 9:14 a.m. and lasting until 1:14 p.m.

If necessary, a backup launch window for the mission has been designated for Wednesday, May 28 beginning at 9:14 a.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and you can watch here.

After first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that process is shown in the image below, courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the possibility that people in the area may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch process, but how far those sonic booms reach will depend on weather and other conditions explained SpaceX.

This will be the 13 flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched: USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and nine prior Starlink missions.