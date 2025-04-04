Vandenberg Space Force Base Wife nominated for Joan Orr Spouse of the Year

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – The wife of a assistant director of operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base has been nominated for the 2025 Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year.

Hollie Carr was nominated by the Air Force Global Strike Command for her dedication to not only to military efforts, but to her family as well.

Hollie is married to Maj. Tyler Carr, 576th FLTS assistant director of operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, and does volunteer work in the Commander’s Key Support Liaison program.

She educates newcomers on important base resources and announcements, volunteers as an emergency contact for families and their children, and provides support to families while their loved ones are away from home during temporary duties.

“Mrs. Carr goes above and beyond by ensuring she has the most up-to-date information and resources to give to the family members of her squadron,” said Renee Olivas, Vandenberg SFB’s Military and Family Readiness Center Key Support program coordinator.

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) says Hollie's efforts help support 576th FLTS, instrumental in testing and evaluating the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system.

“I have always been drawn toward helping others and making sure people feel appreciated,” said Hollie. “My goal has always been to strengthen the 576th FLTS by taking care of families and allowing Airmen to focus on their very important mission.”

Hollie helps organize two to three squadron connection events per quarter, creating a space where those in the military and their families can come together and feel cared for.

DVIDS reports that in 2024, Hollie helped organize an annual outreach opportunity that brought together the squadron’s Airmen and family members to donate over 1,000 pounds of pet food, pet toys, and cleaning supplies to local animal shelters.

Hollie is now up for the Joan Orr Award at the Air Force Level, named after the spouse of Verne Orr, the 14th Secretary of the Air Force.