Space X planning Falcon 9 launch Saturday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X plans to launch NASA'S SPHEREx Observatory and Punch satellites supporting a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 5:10 p.m. on the same day, and added launch chances starting at 2:10 p.m. on the following day, depending on weather.

This is the third flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission and the first stage will land on the Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4), following stage separation.

The Space X website and social media page will host live webcasts of the mission one hour before liftoff.

Those with images or videos of the launch are encouraged to share them with KEYT at the following link.