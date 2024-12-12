Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX announces Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites for Friday afternoon

today at 3:10 pm
Published 3:19 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch carrying 22 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit for Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:28 a.m. with backup opportunities on the same day until 3:04 p.m.

Additional back-up launch windows have been designated for Saturday, Dec. 14 beginning at 10:48 a.m. shared SpaceX in a statement on their website on Thursday.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

After first-stage separation, the booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that sequence of events is shown in the image below, courtesy of SpaceX.

Infographic detailing sequence of events for Starlink Mission

This will be the ninth flight for the first stage booster assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: Oneweb 4, USSF-62, and six Starlink missions.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

