Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 6:07 am
Published 5:59 am

Quiet weather expected, some clouds and sunshine

Anikka Abbott/KEYT

Happy Tuesday! Expect a nice and quiet day today. Temperatures between the 50s and 60s are in the forecast for today. It will still be cool enough to wear a layer of clothes.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer by a few degrees. Some clouds will linger and it will be another nice day to be out and about.

A chance of rain showers is in the forecast Thursday night. This is in specific parts of the region. Have an umbrella ready in your car, just in case!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content