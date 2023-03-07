Quiet weather expected, some clouds and sunshine

Happy Tuesday! Expect a nice and quiet day today. Temperatures between the 50s and 60s are in the forecast for today. It will still be cool enough to wear a layer of clothes.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer by a few degrees. Some clouds will linger and it will be another nice day to be out and about.

A chance of rain showers is in the forecast Thursday night. This is in specific parts of the region. Have an umbrella ready in your car, just in case!