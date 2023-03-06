Righetti High School senior identified as motorcyclist that died in collision Sunday

SISQUOC, Calif. – Nathan Johnson has been identified as the 18-year-old motorcyclist that died following a crash on Foxen Canyon Rd. on Mar. 5 according to the San Barbara County Coroner's Bureau.

A press release from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District confirmed Johnson was a senior at Ernest Righetti High School.

Counseling is available for fellow students, staff, and teachers at the high school.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.