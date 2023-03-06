Skip to Content
Righetti High School senior identified as motorcyclist that died in collision Sunday

Ernest Righetti High School

SISQUOC, Calif. – Nathan Johnson has been identified as the 18-year-old motorcyclist that died following a crash on Foxen Canyon Rd. on Mar. 5 according to the San Barbara County Coroner's Bureau.

A press release from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District confirmed Johnson was a senior at Ernest Righetti High School.

Counseling is available for fellow students, staff, and teachers at the high school.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

