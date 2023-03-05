One person has died in a car and motorcycle collision on Foxen Canyon Road

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – A Honda Accord and a Yamaha motorcycle collided at the 7600 block of Foxen Canyon resulting in the death of the 18-year-old riding the motorcycle.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the reported accident south of Sisquoc and pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene after administering aid.

The driver and passenger of the Accord had no reported injuries.

This accident is currently under investigation.