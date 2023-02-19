The search continues for Kyle Doan today in San Miguel

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A volunteer lead search for Kyle Doan continues today in San Miguel -- who was last seen on January 9th after being swept away from floodwaters.

Volunteers can enter by foot on Soka Way and Wimer Way in San Miguel.

An excavator entrance will be available for those with heavy machinery.

The San Miguel Fire Department granted access.

State resources from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services have been tasked with meeting all requests from county officials for their ongoing search.